Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 9,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Vetr lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.51. 13,998,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-shares-sold-by-bath-savings-trust-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.