JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $374,392.41, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In related news, Director James S. Crown purchased 7,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

