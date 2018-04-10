Cintas (CTAS) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase from $183.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17,788.06, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Cintas has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $178.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total value of $1,993,155.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

