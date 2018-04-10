Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS raised Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.52.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,157. The firm has a market cap of $95,039.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 87,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,661,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $2,889,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,254 shares of company stock worth $13,085,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 301.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 577,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 433,920 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,353.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,295,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,996,000 after buying an additional 473,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

