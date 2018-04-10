JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.75) price objective on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 216.08 ($3.05).

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 210.30 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 51,350,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.31 ($3.07).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jpmorgan-chase-co-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-tesco-tsco-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.