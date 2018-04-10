JPMorgan Chase Cuts Dominion Energy (D) Price Target to $67.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $87.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

NYSE D traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 744,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,568. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $43,143.96, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,679 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 160.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

