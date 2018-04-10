JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. JPMorgan Chase posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will report full year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,850,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,914,785. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

