JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises 1.2% of Boston Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $54,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $374,392.41, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, Director James S. Crown purchased 7,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

