JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,632,000 after buying an additional 4,654,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 9,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,662,000 after buying an additional 4,305,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,542,000 after buying an additional 3,945,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after buying an additional 3,717,683 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,886,000 after buying an additional 2,828,726 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374,392.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nomura set a $115.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $1,913,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

