JPMorgan Chase Raises South Jersey Industries (SJI) Price Target to $30.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJI. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sidoti cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Hilliard Lyons cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,157. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,381.49, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 21,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

