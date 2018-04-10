JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

