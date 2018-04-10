CVSL (JRJR) Short Interest Update

CVSL (NYSEAMERICAN:JRJR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,456 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 107,146 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JRJR traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 122,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,060. CVSL has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jrjr33-inc-jrjr-short-interest-up-89-9-in-march-updated-updated.html.

CVSL Company Profile

JRjr33, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It operates three segments: Home Décor, Nutritional and Wellness, and Gourmet Food. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, beauty, outdoor, customizable vinyl expressions for display, wrought iron, and fabric accessories; hand-crafted spices, oils, dip mixes, dukkahs, baking mixes, vinegars, and other food products; and nutritional supplements and skin care products.

