Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

