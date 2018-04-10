JT Stratford LLC Buys 833 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Index comprises approximately 8.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JT Stratford LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Index worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538,471 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

IWB stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,948. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 1 year low of $129.47 and a 1 year high of $159.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “JT Stratford LLC Buys 833 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jt-stratford-llc-has-12-27-million-position-in-ishares-russell-1000-index-iwb-updated-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Index

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

