Jump Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 25,072 iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd comprises 0.4% of Jump Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 1,778.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,349,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,895,000 after purchasing an additional 79,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,986,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,923. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

