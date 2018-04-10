Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $8,254,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,041. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $37,253.50, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,931.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,003,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/jump-trading-llc-invests-901000-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.