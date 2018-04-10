Juniper Networks (JNPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Juniper’s product launches, cost reduction initiatives and improving execution are encouraging. Its expansion into the SDN segment is expected to strengthen its position in the networking space. Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Technological partnerships will help Juniper to enhance its reach and expand the customer base. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the last three months. Juniper faces stiff competition in each of its served markets especially from industry leader Cisco Systems. Considering Juniper’s broad exposure to the service provider market, the ongoing consolidations could increase uncertainties and restrict its revenue growth over the long term. Juniper is also not doing well for the past few quarters, due to lower-than-expected demand for non-Junos-based security products.”

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. 1,408,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,625. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8,281.10, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $261,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $144,746.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $139,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Juniper Networks (JNPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/juniper-networks-jnpr-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.