Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7093102543797 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of JUNO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,542. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo downgraded Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of Juno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $12,477,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,772,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,014,589.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 102,539 shares of Juno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $8,843,988.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,741 shares of company stock worth $24,333,123. Company insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/juno-therapeutics-juno-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.