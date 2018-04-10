Financial Survey: Kadant (KAI) & Deere & Company (DE)

Kadant (NYSE: KAI) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kadant has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kadant and Deere & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant 0 1 2 0 2.67 Deere & Company 1 6 12 0 2.58

Kadant currently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Deere & Company has a consensus target price of $171.04, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Deere & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Kadant.

Profitability

This table compares Kadant and Deere & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant 6.04% 15.93% 7.92% Deere & Company 4.57% 27.18% 3.76%

Dividends

Kadant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kadant pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deere & Company pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kadant has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Kadant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Deere & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Kadant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadant and Deere & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant $515.03 million 2.01 $31.09 million $4.49 20.90 Deere & Company $29.74 billion 1.56 $2.16 billion $6.68 21.40

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Kadant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deere & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kadant beats Deere & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data. This segment also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines and other industrial processes; and filtration and cleaning systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water, as well as cleaning fabrics, belts, and rolls in various process industries. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders, debarkers, chippers, and logging machinery used in the harvesting and production of lumber and oriented strand board, an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. This segment also provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use in turf and ornamental applications, and oil and grease absorption, as well as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn applications. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The construction and forestry segment provides a line of construction equipment, and forestry machines and attachments available in the world. The construction and forestry segment is also engaged in providing fleet management telematics solutions. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by the Company dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The financial services segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

