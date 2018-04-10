Kadant (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 10th

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Kadant stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.53, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kadant has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 15.93%. research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $618,803.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 7,277 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $730,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,898.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,854 shares of company stock worth $1,607,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

