Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.70% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $48,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,709,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $726,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. 132,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,394. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1,697.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kaiser-aluminum-kalu-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.