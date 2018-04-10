Kapstone (NYSE:KS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

KS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kapstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Kapstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kapstone in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kapstone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of Kapstone stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,347.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kapstone has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Kapstone had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kapstone’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kapstone will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Kapstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kapstone in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kapstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kapstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kapstone in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kapstone (NYSE:KS) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kapstone-ks-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.