Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 17,919 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,589 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 706,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,101,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,204.32, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

