Karma (KRM) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Karma has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $111,651.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karma has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Karma token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Coinlink.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00198062 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00135312 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00063421 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.04553970 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00179356 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019364 BTC.

About Karma

Karma (KRM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,414,013 tokens. The official website for Karma is karma.red. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain. The official message board for Karma is medium.com/@karma.project.

Buying and Selling Karma

Karma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX and Coinlink. It is not presently possible to buy Karma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

