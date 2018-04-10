Kayak Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the quarter. Lumentum comprises 7.4% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Lumentum worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,756,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,005,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,587 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 136,157 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Lumentum by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 460,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,278,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $183,514.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,142.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $55,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. 1,117,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,638.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

