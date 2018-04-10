KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2,523.04, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $1,430,467.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KB Home by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in KB Home by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KB Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kb-home-kbh-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.