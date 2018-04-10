KB3Coin (KB3) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last Day

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. KB3Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KB3Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About KB3Coin

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. KB3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io.

Buying and Selling KB3Coin

KB3Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KB3Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KB3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

