KBR (KBR) Receives $19.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 262,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,676. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2,270.95, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). KBR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

