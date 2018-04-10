Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,973 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $47,713,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $836,588.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100,536.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

