Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) a $12.00 Price Target

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been given a $12.00 target price by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.43, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $33,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 64,561 shares of company stock worth $689,617 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

