Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,015 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 230.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,767 shares of company stock valued at $34,281,485 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95,715.63, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

