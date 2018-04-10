Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$16.61 and a 52 week high of C$23.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/keg-royalties-income-fund-keg-un-announces-0-09-monthly-dividend-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide consistent monthly distributions to unitholders at the highest sustainable level, and the Trustees of the Trust review distribution levels on an ongoing basis to fulfill that objective. The Trust pays distributions on a monthly basis to unitholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.