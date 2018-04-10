Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.31. 5,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$16.61 and a 52-week high of C$23.15.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide consistent monthly distributions to unitholders at the highest sustainable level, and the Trustees of the Trust review distribution levels on an ongoing basis to fulfill that objective. The Trust pays distributions on a monthly basis to unitholders.

