KekCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (CRYPTO:KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $1,896.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00197194 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00060789 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.04555710 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00177483 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018555 BTC.

About KekCoin

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,611,595 coins and its circulating supply is 10,611,595 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

