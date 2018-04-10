Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Kennametal worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMT opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,198.49, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kennametal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kennametal-inc-kmt-stake-lowered-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.