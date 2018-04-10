Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP In Ku Lee sold 8,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $145,335.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,130.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $291,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,956.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,950 shares of company stock worth $3,912,997 in the last 90 days. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3,073.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 553,000 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,738,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 333,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,220.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 144,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (KW) traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,334,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,567.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.56 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.15%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.

