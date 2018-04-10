Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €23.00 ($28.40) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

P1Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.60 ($29.14) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.36 ($27.61).

Shares of P1Z stock remained flat at $€24.26 ($29.95) during mid-day trading on Friday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($30.05).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kepler-capital-markets-analysts-give-patrizia-immobilien-p1z-a-23-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.