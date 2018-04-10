Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.91 ($87.55).

Shares of LXS stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €61.80 ($76.30). The company had a trading volume of 316,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kepler-capital-markets-reiterates-83-00-price-target-for-lanxess-lxs-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

