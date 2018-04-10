Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,312 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $93,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143,868.70, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

