Keyera (KEY) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.44.

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,876. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$31.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. Keyera had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.62 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

