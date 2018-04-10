Keywords Studios (KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($26.15) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KWS. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,865 ($26.36) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. FinnCap increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,677 ($23.70) to GBX 1,700 ($24.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,000 ($28.27) to GBX 2,020 ($28.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,767 ($24.98).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,620 ($22.90) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 570 ($8.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,848 ($26.12).

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,510 ($21.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996.20 ($14,128.90).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

