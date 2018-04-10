Kforce (KFRC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.85% of Kforce worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.60, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.53. Kforce has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 2.45%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 15,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $392,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,208. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kforce-kfrc-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.