Kimball International (KBAL) vs. Sleep Number (SNBR) Head to Head Contrast

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Kimball International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Sleep Number 4.51% 61.21% 14.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimball International and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sleep Number 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Kimball International.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sleep Number does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimball International and Sleep Number’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million 0.96 $37.50 million N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.44 billion 0.93 $65.07 million $1.49 23.50

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Kimball International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 30, 2017, it operated approximately 556 Sleep Number retail stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

