BB&T Investment Services Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2,507.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5,178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,009,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,795,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.47. 1,384,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,843. The company has a market cap of $38,086.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

