Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) Market Capitalization Tops $81.80 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Over the last week, Kin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $81.80 million and approximately $785,913.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00742948 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00179192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039553 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00059520 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, COSS, Bancor Network, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

