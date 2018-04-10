Kinder Morgan (KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 20,317,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,557,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,201.56, a P/E ratio of 1,641.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

