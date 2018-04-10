Reviewing Kingfisher (KGFHY) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS)

CafePress (NASDAQ: PRSS) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CafePress has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CafePress and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of CafePress shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of CafePress shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CafePress does not pay a dividend. Kingfisher pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CafePress and Kingfisher’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CafePress $85.68 million 0.26 -$10.25 million ($0.61) -2.16 Kingfisher $15.02 billion 0.61 $631.17 million $0.66 12.88

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than CafePress. CafePress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingfisher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CafePress and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CafePress -11.97% -27.04% -21.14% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kingfisher beats CafePress on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses. The company operates approximately 1,200 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also offers its products through various channels, such as online, mobile, call centers, and catalogues. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CafePress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CafePress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.