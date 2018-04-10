Kion Group (KGX) PT Set at €80.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a €80.00 ($98.77) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Jefferies Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €80.50 ($99.38) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.56 ($94.52).

FRA:KGX opened at €76.92 ($94.96) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($101.01).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

