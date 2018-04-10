Kirin (KNBWY) vs. Samuel Adams (SAM) Financial Comparison

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) and Samuel Adams (NYSE:SAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and Samuel Adams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% Samuel Adams 11.04% 18.55% 13.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirin and Samuel Adams’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.60 $2.15 billion $1.54 18.89 Samuel Adams $862.99 million 2.79 $99.04 million $6.01 33.82

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Samuel Adams. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samuel Adams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Samuel Adams does not pay a dividend. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Kirin has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samuel Adams has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Samuel Adams shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kirin and Samuel Adams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A Samuel Adams 1 10 0 0 1.91

Samuel Adams has a consensus price target of $155.91, suggesting a potential downside of 23.29%. Given Samuel Adams’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samuel Adams is more favorable than Kirin.

Summary

Samuel Adams beats Kirin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Samuel Adams

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

