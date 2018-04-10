KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 target price on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

KKR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 464,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $9,740.88, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $941.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $9,765,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. L.P. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 928,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

